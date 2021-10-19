PSG: Two terrible news for Parisians!

It is for this kind of meeting that football exists. Next Sunday, OM cross swords with PSG for the shock of the 11th day of Ligue 1. But a few days before this highly anticipated meeting at the Vélodrome, the Parisians have just received two bad news.

Bad news for PSG before the trip to OM

After two consecutive defeats, OM got back in the right direction this weekend by winning against FC Lorient (4-1). This brilliant success allowed Olympique de Marseille to return to third place on the Ligue 1 podium. This superb operation in the standings comes at the right time for the Olympians who are preparing to live a busy week, punctuated in particular by a duel at the top facing PSG.

Olympique de Marseille welcomes this Sunday at the Vélodrome (8:45 p.m.), the stars of Paris Saint-Germain for a match that promises to be very intense. The Marseillais, reinvigorated by the success against FC Lorient, are eager to do battle with the Parisian ogre. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will also arrive at the Vélodrome with the same thirst for victory. But PSG will have to approach this meeting without the support of their public. Because Parisian supporters are prohibited from traveling in Marseille. The prefect of police of Bouches-du-Rhône has indeed published a decree prohibiting the movement of PSG supporters to Bordeaux for the meeting of the 11th day of the championship. According to information from The team, this restriction is “Motivated by the recent bad behavior of the Marseille ultras since the start of this season”.





Neymar uncertain for the trip to Marseille

The other bad news for PSG obviously concerns Neymar’s state of form. Returning from Brazil after having played two qualifying matches for the next World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian international felt “groin pain”, we can read in the club’s press release. Neymar is therefore forfeited for the PSG match against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and is uncertain about the trip to Marseille. Coach Mauricio Pochettino could therefore be deprived of one of the best offensive assets against the Olympians.