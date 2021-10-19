Queen Elizabeth II refuses senior citizen award

The British magazine “The Oldie” wished to award him the prize of “the oldie of the year” but the interested party preferred to decline.

The pleasure of giving … but not always the joy of receiving. Queen Elizabeth II kindly turned down an award the British magazine wanted to reserve for her The Oldie because she believes she does not meet the criteria. The review, which claims an alternative “light” to a press “obsessed with youth and fame”, revealed Tuesday, October 19 to have offered to Buckingham Palace to present his prize “The Oldie of the Year” to the 95-year-old sovereign, on the throne for nearly seven decades.

The magazine even published the rejection letter sent on August 21 from the Scottish castle of Balmoral, where the queen spends the summer ends, and signed by her deputy private secretary Tom Laing-Baker. “Her Majesty thinks that you are of the age you feel and therefore does not think you meet the criteria to accept”, can we read.

After having spent successive confinements at Windsor Castle near London and despite speculation about a withdrawal after the death in April of her husband Philip, Elizabeth II has recently participated in many public engagements. Last week she was seen walking with a cane, a first since 2004.

Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, received the “Oldie” of the year award in 2011, for his 90th birthday. “There’s nothing better for morale than being reminded that the years go by and the old carcass begins to fall apart.”, then wrote the Duke of Edinburgh, renowned for his humor which is sometimes not very diplomatic, in his letter of thanks. “But it’s already nice to be remembered.”