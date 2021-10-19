Quiet session in sight for European equities



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS ARE EXPECTED WITHOUT MAJOR CHANGE

by Laetitia Volga

PARIS (Reuters) – Major European stock markets are expected to open without much change on Tuesday, with caution expected to moderate risk-taking while concerns about economic growth and inflation remain in place.

According to the first indications available, the Parisian CAC 40 could gain 0.1% at the opening. Futures are reporting a gain of 0.1% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.03% for the FTSE in London and 0.06% for the EuroStoxx 50.

European markets started the week on the decline Monday after Chinese economic growth slowed to a year-old low and inflation fears rekindled by new highs for crude prices.

The lull in the oil market and the government bond market should allow equities to return to equilibrium.

The many business results expected this week, including Danone, Johnson & Johnson and Kering and Netflix after-market on Tuesday, should keep investors busy as they seek to get a better idea of ​​how companies have coped. to the pandemic and the impact of the price hike last quarter.

VALUES TO FOLLOW:

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange ended Monday in dispersed order, supported by large stocks of “tech” but held back by concerns related to the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.1% to 35,258.61 points, the larger S & P-500 gained 0.34% to 4,486.46 points and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.84% ​​to 15,021, 81 points.



