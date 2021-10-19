Quiet session in sight for European equities

EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS ARE EXPECTED WITHOUT MAJOR CHANGE
by Laetitia Volga
PARIS (Reuters) – Major European stock markets are expected to open without much change on Tuesday, with caution expected to moderate risk-taking while concerns about economic growth and inflation remain in place.
According to the first indications available, the Parisian CAC 40 could gain 0.1% at the opening. Futures are reporting a gain of 0.1% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.03% for the FTSE in London and 0.06% for the EuroStoxx 50.
European markets started the week on the decline Monday after Chinese economic growth slowed to a year-old low and inflation fears rekindled by new highs for crude prices.
The lull in the oil market and the government bond market should allow equities to return to equilibrium.
The many business results expected this week, including Danone, Johnson & Johnson and Kering and Netflix after-market on Tuesday, should keep investors busy as they seek to get a better idea of how companies have coped. to the pandemic and the impact of the price hike last quarter.
VALUES TO FOLLOW:
A WALL STREET
The New York Stock Exchange ended Monday in dispersed order, supported by large stocks of “tech” but held back by concerns related to the slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The Dow Jones index fell 0.1% to 35,258.61 points, the larger S & P-500 gained 0.34% to 4,486.46 points and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.84% to 15,021, 81 points.
Apple took 1.18% after the presentation of two new MacBook Pros. Tesla (+ 3.21%), Facebook (+ 3.26%) and to a lesser extent Microsoft (+ 1.01%) and Amazon Walt Disney, on the other hand, weighed on the Dow Jones with a decline of 3.02%. The entertainment giant has suffered a lowering of recommendation from Barclays and has announced the postponement of the release of several films from Marvel studios and that of the next “Indiana Jones”.
IN ASIA
On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei is awarded 0.58%, driven by technology stocks after the advance of the US Nasdaq even if investors remain cautious before the start of the results of Japanese groups next week.
“Investors are waiting for the results and the outlook for companies. These could be affected by certain factors, such as the weaker yen and the rise in crude prices,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, head of strategy at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management .
Mainland China’s large-cap CSI 300 advanced 1.03% on Tuesday, after losing more than 1% on Monday on news of a larger-than-expected slowdown in China’s gross domestic product growth in the third quarter.
CHANGES
The dollar is losing ground against a basket of benchmark currencies, moving to its lowest for three weeks, notably after the surprise drop in industrial production in the United States in September.
The euro is trading around $ 1.1647, the highest since late September.
RATE
The ten-year Treasuries yield is stable at 1.5844% after approaching a four-month peak on Monday due to the Fed’s rate hike expectations.
Traders estimate the probability of a Fed hike of 25 basis points at the September 2022 meeting at nearly 42%, up from 24% a month ago, according to CME Group’s FedWatch barometer.
OIL
Oil is also practically unchanged, a barrel of Brent is at 84.52 dollars and that of US light crude at 82.74 dollars.
(edited by Blandine Hénault)
