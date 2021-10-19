Raped in a wagon in front of the eyes of the other passengers

Eight minutes. This is how long the rape of a woman on a train in Pennsylvania, United States, lasted without any of the passengers taking action or calling for help, all filmed by CCTV

“I have no words for it. I just can’t imagine seeing what you see with your own eyes, seeing what this woman was going through, without stepping in to help her, ”the police commissioner testified as the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train arrived ( Septa), reports the Slate.fr site.

The police officer expressed his disgust after a sordid affair that occurred on October 13 at around 11 p.m. in a wagon. The entire sexual assault scene was filmed in its entirety, as was the passivity of the passengers. Not “dozens of people”, he added, but there were enough people to act “collectively”.

A 35-year-old Pennsylvania man faces rape and assault charges after he sexually assaulted a woman on board a SEPTA train, with riders witnessing the attack but not intervening, authorities say. https://t.co/Xmbw1Toynj

– NBC News (@NBCNews) October 17, 2021

The perpetrator arrested

We see a man sit next to the victim, make advances that she refuses, then get angry before ripping her clothes off and raping her. The scene lasts eight minutes, an ordeal. No one moved, or even tried to call the emergency number which would have allowed the train staff to intervene.

It was only after a company employee dialed 911 that the intervention took place, allowing the arrest of the 35-year-old culprit against whom the video footage is relentless.

The spokesperson for the Septa confirmed that the investigation now focused on identifying the passengers to interview them as witnesses.