Rapper Kanye West legally takes the name “Ye”

“Ye”, short. No last name or middle name. This is now what the rapper previously known as Kanye West is officially called. A Los Angeles judge granted the 44-year-old artist’s request, a city court spokesperson confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday (October 18).

The artist had made his request at the end of August, citing “Personal reasons”. In the process of divorce from the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, he wanted to substitute “Ye”, his long-standing nickname, for his entire marital status – Kanye Omari West – thus drawing a definitive mark on his last name .





Bipolar disorders

The rapper released in 2018 an album titled Ye, exactly. This summer, after a long delay, he released a two-hour opus, comprising 27 tracks, titled Donda, the first name of his mother, who died in 2007.

Ye may be one of the best-known rappers in the world, but his bipolar disorder and high-profile separation has recently overshadowed his works. In the opinion of several American media, citing sources close to the couple, the candidacy of Kanye West for the presidency of the United States, in 2020, will have been one of the triggers of this separation.

