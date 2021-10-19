rapper Kanye West officially changes his name, his name is now “Ye” in the civil registry

Don’t call him Kanye West anymore but “Ye”. Simply “Ye”, with no last name or middle name. A judge in Los Angeles has indeed granted the request of the rapper of 44 years, confirmed a spokesman of the court, Monday, October 18. The artist had formulated his request at the end of August, citing “personal reasons”. In the process of divorce from American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, he wanted to substitute “Ye”, his long-standing nickname, for all of his marital status (Kanye Omari West), thus drawing a definitive mark on his Last name.





This summer, the rapper released, after a long delay, a two-hour, 27-track album titled “Donda”, the first name of his mother who died in 2007. “Ye” may well be one of the most famous rappers in the world. world, his bipolar disorder and high-profile separation recently eclipsed his works. In the opinion of several American media, citing sources close to the couple, the candidacy of Kanye West for the presidency of the United States, last year, will have been one of the triggers of this separation.