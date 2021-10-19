“Rascal and reassuring” dishes for athletes at the Paris 2024 Games

” It’s going to be a hell of a challenge ”, smiles chef Akrame Benallal, chosen by Sodexo to concoct the dishes of the 14,850 Olympic and Paralympic athletes with Alexandre Mazzia and Amandine Chaignot. “We start from scratch after the Tokyo Closed Games. I hope that we will succeed in making Paris shine ”, continues the chef of Akrame (starred restaurant) and Shirvan, present Monday on the liner of the world giant of collective catering to formalize the contract of “official supporter” of Paris 2024.
Friend of the pilot Romain Grosjean, his eyes shine as he imagines going to meet the athletes in the large nave of the Cité du Cinéma in Saint-Denis, transformed into a giant canteen.
The champions and their families will even be able to take advantage of a chic annex installed on this same liner, but moored in front of the Cité du Cinéma, if the development of the banks allows it. Creative Director and Executive Chef of Lenôtre, Guy Krenzer, will oversee the menu of this gastronomic brasserie.
Already present at the Sydney Games in 2000 and Athens in 2004, the marathon runner and golf enthusiast evokes the “Logistical challenge” to serve 40,000 meals a day but also the mission of “ give pleasure “. Amandine Chaignot, head of Pouliche, gives herself a little time to let her imagination run free. “We still have two years ahead of us, I will surely change my mind”, emphasizes the only woman on the team, who rides a horse and practices boxing. ” I am quite energetic ”, continues the one who wishes ” healthy nutrition for athletes “.
Beef bourguignon, veal blanquette or even foie gras
Akrame Benallal adds: “ It is important to understand athlete nutrition and I am learning all the time “. But no question of shying away from the classics. “A boeuf bourguignon, a blanquette of veal, foie gras?” Why not, I think we need to be reassured. I like rascal dishes. For the vol-au-vent, on the other hand, it will be a little hot in July “, he laughs. Same tempo on the side of Guy Krenzer who places among the “Rascal and reassuring dishes” the ” lemon pie “ or “Just strawberries from the Gaillard house that smell good of the soil”.
The athletes from around the world who will stay in the village during the Olympic and Paralympic Games will not necessarily be the only ones to taste the inventions of the chefs. In Sodexo’s contract of around 400 pages, it is written that the global giant will provide catering for the general public at around fifteen competition venues in Paris 2024.