“Rascal and reassuring” dishes for athletes at the Paris 2024 Games

Beef bourguignon, veal blanquette or even foie gras

Akrame Benallal adds: “ It is important to understand athlete nutrition and I am learning all the time “. But no question of shying away from the classics. “A boeuf bourguignon, a blanquette of veal, foie gras?” Why not, I think we need to be reassured. I like rascal dishes. For the vol-au-vent, on the other hand, it will be a little hot in July “, he laughs. Same tempo on the side of Guy Krenzer who places among the “Rascal and reassuring dishes” the ” lemon pie “ or “Just strawberries from the Gaillard house that smell good of the soil”.