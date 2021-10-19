Real Madrid – Karim Benzema still marks the spirits … and admits: “The Ballon d’Or is a source of motivation”

Not sure he was in the best position to win this trophy. But Karim Benzema was elected man of the match after the volley inflicted by Real on Shakhtar on Tuesday (0-5). Not that KB9 had a difficult evening, on the contrary. With a purpose and an overflowing activity, he fulfilled his contract rather well. But Vinicius, author of a double and a decisive pass, seemed more married to the outline of the costume. In short, basically, it doesn’t matter. Because only one trophy obsesses Benzema at the end of the season: the Ballon d’Or.

He still scored points in Ukraine by fueling his crazy streak: 13 goals and 9 assists in 16 matches with Real and Les Bleus since the start of the season. This is insane. “The Ballon d’Or is above all a source of motivation, always with the collective behind, he said on BeIn Sports. All players must have it in the back of their minds, it pushes to do nice things like tonight.“In the frantic race for the best individual reward, he is not the only one to have signed a remarkable evening. Lionel Messi’s double at the Park allows the Argentinian to close his sluggish return to Paris.

But since everything is important at this critical moment when the jury must make its choice, Benzema also joined the top 4 top scorers in the history of Real on Thursday, making his mark a little more in the biggest club in the world. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul and Alfredo Di Stefano, the Holy Trinity of the Merengues, are now ahead of him while his counter shows 290 goals for Real. “It feels good to score, to get closer to the great players. The most important thing for me is to have fun“, he continued with our colleagues.

Spain is already in the countryside. And if his goals are the best arguments of the former Lyonnais, the machine that sets in motion behind him will perhaps be decisive in this final sprint. “He is the light that guides Real, 365 days a year, argued the AS newspaper after the meeting. The Ballon d’Or is getting closer for him.“On Wednesday, it will be Robert Lewandowski’s turn to make an impression. The trio he forms with Messi and Benzema now seems to stand out from the competition. And the coming weeks could be decisive as nothing seems engraved in the rock. Benzema, in any case, continues to prove that it will be necessary to be very strong to challenge him the Ballon d’Or.

