More

    Real Madrid – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo asked Manchester United for Zidane!

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers in the Merengues

    Will Paul Pogba’s pressure move be useful to Manchester United? After the slap recorded on Saturday at Leicester (2-4), the 2018 world champion explained in public that something had to be done to avoid spending a white season.

    Only 6th in the Premier League and authors of a hesitant start to the Champions League campaign, the Red Devils seem to be counting on the eternal Cristiano Ronaldo to solve all their problems. The Portuguese striker (36) cannot do everything on his own but could find significant support in the coming weeks: Zinédine Zidane.

    “The leaders of Manchester United called Zidane on personal recommendation of Cristiano Ronaldo”, revealed Eduardo Inda last night on the set of El Chiringuito. It remains to be seen how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, MU coach and former CR7 teammate in the past, would have taken the news if it is confirmed.

    to summarize

    Anxious to restart Manchester United since his arrival in the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to see his mentor Zinédine Zidane land at Real Madrid at the Red Devils. The link has already been created between the parties.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTowards a fuel check, “20 Minutes” is bought in NFT and PSG in C1 without Neymar
    Next articleBetween the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max, a complex choice between 10 MacBook Pro configurations

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC