Real Madrid – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo asked Manchester United for Zidane!

Will Paul Pogba’s pressure move be useful to Manchester United? After the slap recorded on Saturday at Leicester (2-4), the 2018 world champion explained in public that something had to be done to avoid spending a white season.

Only 6th in the Premier League and authors of a hesitant start to the Champions League campaign, the Red Devils seem to be counting on the eternal Cristiano Ronaldo to solve all their problems. The Portuguese striker (36) cannot do everything on his own but could find significant support in the coming weeks: Zinédine Zidane.

“The leaders of Manchester United called Zidane on personal recommendation of Cristiano Ronaldo”, revealed Eduardo Inda last night on the set of El Chiringuito. It remains to be seen how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, MU coach and former CR7 teammate in the past, would have taken the news if it is confirmed.

❗️¡Exclusinda! #Inda: “El UNITED ha llamado a ZIDANE por recomendación de Cristiano Ronaldo”. #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/ppWzjjL8mM

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 18, 2021