Real Madrid – Mercato: Mbappé has made a radical decision, PSG supporters in heaven!

Kylian Mbappé (22) will still be expected against RB Leipzig (9 p.m.). On behalf of the 3rd day of the Champions League, PSG receives the German club and will do everything to stock up on points at the Parc des Princes after its brilliant victory against Manchester City before the international break (2-0).

Before this deadline, the world champion made a radical decision about his future. Dredged by Real Madrid in the summer transfer window and undoubtedly the target of a new offensive this winter, Mbappé now relies on radio silence after having displayed his feelings three weeks ago.

“Mbappé has decided not to talk about Real Madrid until the end of the season to avoid putting pressure on PSG supporters,” said Eduardo Inda last night on the set of El Chiringuito. A choice that seems wise when the Parisian public cheered him on his exit against the SCO Angers on Friday at the opening of the 10th day of L1 (2-1).

❗️¡Exclusinda! #Inda: “MBAPPÉ ha decidido NO HABLAR del Real MADRID en lo que queda de temporada para no calentar a la afición del PSG”. #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/UjzVOK8mUG

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 19, 2021