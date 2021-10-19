Real Madrid: probable line-ups

Real Madrid face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this Tuesday, on the third day. Which starting eleven will be aligned by Carlo Ancelotti?

Real will play 4-3-3!

Sixteen days after their last La Liga match against Espanyol, Real Madrid are finally back on track on Tuesday after a particularly long international break due to the postponement of the match against Athletic this weekend. A break that allowed some players to treat small (or big) ailments and others to take the rest they really needed like Casemiro, at random!

But also, this truce visibly gave Carlo Ancelotti time to analyze the first two months of his return to Madrid and draw a conclusion. “The idea I have of this team is clear today, it must play in 4-3-3”, said the coach of Real Madrid on Monday at a press conference after noting like everyone else that the 4-4-2 had not brought much positive to his team. So, spoiler, Real Madrid will evolve in 4-3-3 this Tuesday against Shakhtar.

Mendy is ready … to start?

The coach of Real also underlined it during this press briefing, Ferland Mendy is finally back and he is ready to play … but how long? The Italian did not know or wanted to say if the French would be in the eleven but the scenario does not seem crazy. Indeed, Mendy resumed with the group before the week before the truce which means that he has quite a few hours of training in his legs. So, seeing him play for an hour is possible if his body is prepared for it.





For the rest, Alaba and Militao should hold their place in the axis and thus allow Nacho to switch to the right side of the defense in the absence of Carvajal. Lucas Vazquez has not brought any satisfaction at the start of the season and Nacho is often more at ease on the right. With his four men, Ancelotti can hope to regain a good defensive line.

In the middle and except surprise, we will see the return of the trio Casemiro, Kroos and Modric to allow Valverde to finally breathe a little. And in attack, the right side will probably fight between Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo Goes, two men who have just worked for 15 days in Valdebebas under the orders of the Italian. Ancelotti might be happy to keep the young Brazilian wild, but Rodrygo’s recent performances in theory give him a clear advantage over the Spaniard.

Real Madrid’s probable XI: Courtois – Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy – Casemiro, Kroos, Modric – Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema

Probable XI of Shakthar: Pyatov – Dodo, Marlon, Kryvstov, Matvienko – Maycon, Stepanenko – Marlos, Alan Patrick, Solomon – Pedrinho