“Real” Squid Games competitions are organized around the world

Competitions inspired by the events of the successful series are flourishing in the real world, with less money but without summary executions.

If you are at all interested in the world of series, you could hardly have missed Squid Games. A true global phenomenon, this South Korean series kept all Netflix in suspense for nine episodes under high tension. A success which apparently gave ideas to the event sector, since we are now seeing “true”Squid Games around the world.

The Korea Times, for example, spotted the case of the St John Hotel in Gangwon Province, South Korea, which intends to organize its own reenactment of the events in the series. The organizers offer participants to indulge in some of the events presented in the series, such as the “One, two, three, sun”, or the challenge of extracting a shape from a treat without breaking it.

The payoff, as you would expect, is obviously much less than that offered in the series. The winner will pocket the equivalent of € 3,640, far from 33.858.952 € of the virtual prize pool. Unfortunately, the event originally scheduled for October 24 has so far been canceled. Blame it on the restrictions linked to the Covid in Korean hotels. It should be rescheduled once the restrictions are lifted.





Other competitions in Venezuela and Australia

A similar event will however be held in Caracas, capital of Venezuela. Here again, participants will compete in events inspired by the series. The winner will take home a total of US $ 1,000. A considerable sum in this economically drained country; to such an extent that the winner will even be escorted to his home by the state police to avoid any incident!

Same thing in Australia, where 2,000 people entered a contest spotted by Ladbible. Here, it is a company which organizes a traveling competition. Australians will therefore have several opportunities to participate in several cities. Unlike the other variants, the amount of the prize pool has not been disclosed this time; the organizers are content to speak of a “sacred bundle of money” (“a sh ** load of money”). The last person in each contest is however guaranteed to leave with a sum that will “change his life”. She will also be entitled to a ride home by limousine.

Fun fact, all the organizers took the trouble to point out that the eliminated players will not meet the same fate as in the series. No risk of being summarily executed in case of failure! We can therefore expect these parody competitions to be a great success. If this is the case, the concept may even be exported to France, where the series has also been acclaimed.