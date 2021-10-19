René Weiler, a first name for the post-Puel era

In ASSE, it is already the beginning of the hunt for the rare pearl to replace Claude Puel. The 60-year-old technician could be sacked this week.

ASSE Mercato: The inevitable dismissal of Claude Puel?

The results of Claude Puel since his induction on the bench of ASSE are not famous. If the Covid-19 had saved his first season with the Loire, the second had been inglorious with 48 points collected in 38 days of the Ligue 1 championship. Sainté had still finished the past year in 11th place, which left foresee a better 2021-2022 season.

Only 10 days of the Ligue 1 championship have passed and no victory has yet been celebrated by the Greens. Obviously, who does not advance retreats and this easily explains the current last place of the Stéphane team. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th in the standings with only 4 points to its counter. Claude Puel’s team heads straight for relegation, a risk that the Saint-Etienne leaders refuse to take, who have already started to scrutinize the profiles of coaches to replace him.





René Weiler and why not Rudi Garcia?

A name is already mentioned in the collimator of the leaders of ASSE. René Weiler, a former defender who became a coach for the first time in 2005 at FC St. Gallen, is cited to succeed the French technician. This is the Twitter account MSV Foot, who understands that this name is on the shortlist of Saint-Etienne leaders.

Rudi garcia could have applied to replace Claude Puel, but his file could go badly. The technician Nemourien, whatever his detractors may say, keeps a good track record at OM and OL. He notably qualified the Marseille club for a Europa League final before playing a Champions League semi-final at Olympique Lyonnais in 2019-2020. The problem with the latter is that he has freshly served Lyon, the lifelong rival of ASSE. With the current team not very prolific, combined with a lack of investment from the two leaders to revive the club, difficult for a coach of this stature to rush into such a situation.