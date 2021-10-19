revelations and souvenir photos of Thomas Pesquet

Thomas Pesquet immortalized part of the stay of Klim Chipenko and Youlia Peressild, who came to the ISS to shoot a film in space.

Bodies that float, cramped spaces, jargon of cosmonauts: the Russian team which shot the first film in history in space had to adapt to the realities discovered “up there”, its director said on Tuesday. Klim Chipenko and Russian actress Yulia Peressild returned to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days aboard the International Space Station to shoot the first feature film in orbit and get ahead of a US competing project by Tom Cruise.

“The circumstances we discovered in orbit made us change the scenario,” Chipenko said at the team’s first press conference since returning to the blue planet. “When you are on Earth, you imagine a scene between two characters facing each other. Now, up there, one of them is standing vertically and the other is upside down, and the camera is floating in its own dimension, ”he explained. Not even counting the tiny film set, “it was all a real challenge,” added Chipenko, speaking from a cosmonaut readiness center near Moscow, where the crew are getting used to life on Earth again. .

The scenario of the feature film has also evolved thanks to the advice of Russian cosmonauts of the ISS who participated as extras and who adapted the dialogues “to make them more natural”, according to the director. “Up there, I understood that it would have been a different film if I had shot it on Earth. In orbit, space is in control,” noted the director. “Space films have to be shot in space,” he concluded.





About 30 hours of footage

This Russian feature film, provisionally titled “The Challenge” and whose release date will be announced in early 2022, features a surgeon going aboard the ISS to save the life of a cosmonaut. The team recorded almost 30 hours of footage, which will be reduced to around half an hour of film.

Youlia Peressild and Klim Chipenko also said they were impressed by the warm atmosphere on board the ISS, where Western, Russian and Japanese astronauts are currently working. In orbit, “there is no country, it’s a big international family”, summarized the actress. The station’s captain, Thomas Pesquet, took care to immortalize their departure. Like a good photographer, the French astronaut produced a nice series of images.

“When the airlock closes on friends, with a heavy metallic noise, the atmosphere is always a little solemn and we easily go from laughs and hugs to a more serious emotion, a mixture of seriousness and deep camaraderie with those who are going. exposing oneself to the atmospheric re-entry. The smiles fade for a moment, giving way to the meticulousness of those who know that their actions have consequences. It was a pleasure to welcome Klim and Yulia, they were of a exemplary professionalism and adapted like fish in water. I wish them all the best on earth! For the anecdote, it is now my first day in space without the company of Oleg, after… 372 days . He is an exemplary cosmonaut, the ideal person to bring our two visitors safely home. Good landing to all three and see you soon on earth, “wrote Thomas Pesquet.