Richard Bohringer at worst, limping, he gives details about his health in an interview

Richard Bohringer will be celebrating his 80th birthday next January. So it should come as no surprise that he no longer has the vigor of his youth. Nevertheless, it is an artist retaining a great desire to pursue his career that our colleagues from the JDD. Indeed, these are several projects that Richard Bohringer discusses with journalists. Nevertheless, it is possible to read that he had reasons for appearing less fit than usual. Objeko take stock with you in this article. And let’s start with this moving interview on the set of C to You, in 2016.

Richard Bohringer gives news of his health in an interview, but also news of his career as an artist

Richard Bohringer is back in action with a new role. But his fans will be the first to recognize that he’s been getting scarce lately. Maxime Roy’s film, The Heroics, will be in theaters on October 20. Thus, to promote this film, the actor agreed to answer the questions of the Sunday newspaper.

However, this interview almost did not take place. Because, as underlined here is, who also reports the details of this interview, Richard Bohringer twice canceled his appointment to postpone it. And during the third interview, which was therefore finally maintained, he arrived “limping”. As he is no longer very young, the journalists wanted to know what had happened. And it was then with humor that he replied: “It’s okay, I hurt my leg when I ran down the stairs to join you.” I have almost 80 years, that changes the parameters. “

It must be said that the past of Richard Bohringer had accustomed his fans to worry about him. Indeed, he has been known to have been plagued by the abuse of drink, artificial paradises, excessive violence or even disease. Remember, in early 2009, Richard Bohringer was forced to fight hepatitis C. For two consecutive years, this forced the artist to take a break from his career. Then it was in 2014, he canceled the end of his tour I had a beautiful red balloon. He did not return to the stage of theaters until a year later, explaining that this time he had fought against cancer.





A journey that has not finished making people talk about it

Decidedly, Richard Bohringer must have fought over it during his life. But he always came back stronger, Objeko grant it to you. So, although he arrived “limping” for his interview, and despite the two postponements of the date, it is difficult to imagine the worst. Thinking of his journey, it’s clear that Richard Bohringer won’t give up so easily in the face of adversity. But how can we blame journalists for asking him questions on this subject? So when they ask why he’s been far away on stage or in front of the cameras lately, the artist responds frankly, taking the lead away from personal issues for good.

“It’s true that I’ve been seen less lately. I refused things because I felt like I was going in circles. I’m fed up with old grumpy roles. The fact remains that I would miss no longer making films ” he said. An honest justification which will therefore definitely reassure the fans of the comedian. Especially since it returns to the poster of a film next Wednesday. In parallel, he recalls that he shot in the series of Romane Bohringer, his eldest daughter. A series that will soon be on Canal +, adapted from the latter’s film Love blur. On this point, he says he was impressed to see his daughter lead a team before so much talent.

In addition, Richard Bohringer returns to the stage for Don’t hang out in the rain too much. A play written and directed by Richard Bohringer himself. And he also confides to our colleagues from the JDD that he has several new proposals for roles for films in the cinema. “I should be touring in the next few months. “ he said. Thereby, Objeko Assures you, although the artist is approaching his 80s, he does not intend to bow out. To conclude, he mentions Jean-Pierre Mocky, a great director with whom Richard Bohringer liked to work, and died in 2019. “I would like to work again with Jean-Pierre Mocky but I don’t want to join him where he is. “ can we read. That is clear.



