



Game news Riders Republic: Discover it for free even before its release!

Announced in September 2020, Riders Republic takes up the idea of ​​Steep, and enriches it with many extreme sports! Expected for October 28, the title will be approached very soon by the players.

Ubisoft announces today that from October 21 to 27, all players will be able to install and launch a trial version by Riders Republic. The opportunity to have a preview of the title before its launch, and to participate in a multiplayer competition to unlock rewards for the final game. This demo, which will allow players to play the title for 4 hours, will be available on PC (Ubisoft Connect / Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia. As usual, the progress recorded during this free trial will carry over to the final game for those who bought it. On the content side, we will therefore havee Mad Challenge, a contest accessible after collecting 20 in-game stars, which will unlock ShackDaddy mode in Mass Race mode. The top 10 players will enter a raffle process, allowing for win a custom Canyon bike Riders Republic and Gold Edition of the game. The other winners will receive a Gold edition of the title. For the rest, we will find the 5 careers available, and the multi modes following:

The Mass Races: (…) In order to be sure that all Mad Challenge participants will benefit from the same gaming experience during the free trial week, and for greater fairness between the different generations of consoles and PCs, the Mass Races will be capped at 32 players. This will also allow the activation of crossplay. New races will randomly appear on the map every 30 minutes. (…) The free trial week will offer up to three different Mass Races.

(…) In order to be sure that all Mad Challenge participants will benefit from the same gaming experience during the free trial week, and for greater fairness between the different generations of consoles and PCs, the Mass Races will be capped at 32 players. This will also allow the activation of crossplay. New races will randomly appear on the map every 30 minutes. (…) The free trial week will offer up to three different Mass Races. The Tricks Battles: players will be able to participate in 6v6 matches and try to perform as many tricks as possible on the different modules to earn points. The team with the highest score will win the match.

players will be able to participate in 6v6 matches and try to perform as many tricks as possible on the different modules to earn points. The team with the highest score will win the match. The Free-for-All mode: players will be able to challenge up to 11 opponents with a playlist of exciting events.

players will be able to challenge up to 11 opponents with a playlist of exciting events. Versus Mode: players will be able to join 5 of their friends in any career to challenge them. Pre-order Riders Republic Limited Edition on Amazon About Riders Republic

This page contains affiliate links to certain products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.

Find out more.

Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com