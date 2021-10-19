Rise in fuels: where to pay less for gasoline in the Pyrénées-Orientales

While fuel prices have been increasing for several days in France, where to refuel cheaply in the Pyrénées-Orientales? L’Indépendant takes stock, according to data collected by the Ministry of Ecological Transition, with several interactive maps. Note that these figures are likely to vary from day to day.

At the departmental level, filling up unleaded 95 is the cheapest at Leclerc du Boulou, route de Perpignan, at € 1.553 per liter. This is where we also find the cheapest diesel, at 1.496 € / L. Harder for the wallet in Arles-sur-Tech, where unleaded 95 is displayed at € 1.80 per liter (according to data dating back to October 7). On the diesel side, the Arles-sur-Tech Total station also posted the highest amount, with the liter at € 1.75.

In Perpignan, several supermarket petrol stations show the same price (as of October 18) for the SP95-E10 (with 10% ethanol), namely Auchan avenue d’Espagne, Carrefour route de Canet and Super U boulevard Joseph Dénoyes, in 1.599 € per liter. For the “classic” SP95, Carrefour and Super U show prices at the pump of 1.612 and 1.639 € / L. The cheapest SP95 can be found in Leclerc avenue Victor Dalbiez, at 1,592 € / L. The most expensive is at Dyneff station, avenue Panchot, at 1.739 € / L. It is also Dyneff avenue Panchot which sells diesel at the highest price at 1.649 € / L. The cheapest is at Leclerc avenue du Languedoc, priced at € 1.495 per liter (noted this Tuesday, October 19).

It’s no surprise that hypermarkets sell gasoline at the lowest prices. It is a lead product for them and Leclerc launched a fuel operation at cost price until the end of October. Other brands are increasing their promotions.





Lower Spanish prices

On the coast, in Canet, the Casino station offers a liter of SP95 at € 1.649 and diesel at € 1.589. Slightly lower prices at the Intermarché station, with € 1.559 at the pump for diesel and € 1.599 for the SP95. In Saint-Cyprien, at Total Access, the SP95 is at € 1.609 and diesel at € 1.554.

Near the border, in Boulou, the SP95 is priced at 1.553 € at Leclerc route de Perpignan and in the same brand, diesel is at 1.496 € / L. In La Jonquera, the price per liter of SP95 is around € 1.55 depending on the resort. Diesel goes down to € 1.379 at the Galp de la carretera nacional station, but is around € 1.45 / L at other stations in the town.

On the Spanish side, in Portbou, the SP95 is at 1.544 € in the cheapest Cepsa station, and diesel is at 1.409 € / L. To go below € 1.30 per liter of diesel, you have to go down to the Avanza Oil station in Figueres, where it is € 1.239, while the SP95 is € 1.389 / L.

The interactive maps can be found below:

Diesel prices in Catalonia

Price of SP95 in Catalonia