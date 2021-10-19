Ronaldinho’s presence irritates Barcelona residents

The presence of Ronaldinho as guest of honor, this Tuesday for the Champions League match between PSG and Leipzig (9 p.m., live on RMC Sport), irritates FC Barcelona, ​​which continues to pay him as ambassador.

Even five years after the end of his career, Ronaldinho (41) retains his puzzling side. The former genius attacking midfielder will be at the Parc des Princes this Tuesday to attend the match between PSG and Leipzig (9 p.m., on RMC Sport) counting for the third day of the Champions League. He is the guest of honor of the Parisian club where he launched his career in Europe for two seasons (2001-2003).

His presence makes FC Barcelona cringe, which he joined after Paris (2003-2008). According to Sport, the Catalan club tastes little to see its former star in the stadium of a rival while Ronaldinho has the title of ambassador of Barça, which pays him in return.

Ronnie’s invitation to Paris comes in a tense atmosphere between the two teams, after the departure of Lionel Messi for the French capital this summer. Relations have been complicated for several years and the transfer of Neymar in 2017. This is not the first time that Ronaldinho has tense the Blaugrana.





His welcome message to Messi had already annoyed

His welcome message for Lionel Messi in Paris was already moderately passed. “It’s a great joy to have played for these two clubs and now to see my friend wearing this shirt, there are a lot of happy moments for Leo Messi,” Ronaldinho wrote on social media.

The love rating of the former Brazilian playmaker is still very high in the French capital despite a fairly short stint and a somewhat complicated relationship with then coach Luis Fernandez. His career had exploded at Barça where he won the Golden Ball (2005) and a Champions League (2006), in addition to a World Cup with Brazil (2002). He returned to the Park in 2017 to attend a match between PSG and Monaco.