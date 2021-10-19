Ryan Reynolds takes a break, what’s next for Deadpool 3?

After a busy year, Ryan Reynolds distances himself from the 7th art. Deadpool 3 going to be late?

On the small or the big screen, Ryan Reynolds is everywhere. The actor who largely invested the universe of romantic comedies in the 2000s had offered a turn towards action and blockbusters with the spin-off of X-Men. As the MCU lives its early hours, he first played Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in X-Mens Origins: Wolverine produced by Fox. A rather controversial appearance among fans of the character, but which gave ideas to the formerly independent studios of Disney. After several years of development, Dead Pool first of the name was born and made a splash across the globe. The trash hero collects $ 783.1 million at the box office international and Fox therefore decided to offer it a sequel, which would be released less than two years later.

Here again, success is at the rendezvous. And a third film is announced in the wake. But now, behind the scenes a transaction is being prepared between the 21th Century Fox group and Disney. On March 20, 2019, Mickey’s juggernaut bought Fox. The question quickly arises of the future of the X-Men, who should logically have joined the MCU at the time of this redemption. But Marvel Studios is slow to deploy its plan of attack and is careful not to share plans for its next phases. If an introduction of characters like Cyclone, Magneto or Professor Xavier is already complicated, Deadpool seems to be a real thorn in the side of Disney, for whom films for all audiences are the norm.

With its cartering language and the raw tone of its plot, the frankness Dead Pool struggles to find its place. If Kevin Feige has confirmed that a sequel would be offered to him, and that it will be in the MCU, we have not heard from the project since. Last August, Ryan Reynolds announced that the writing was in progress and that the teams were working on its development. He even announced a probable shooting date. “It’s starting to take shape. What month are we in? August ? For a shoot in 2022, the chances are great. I would say 70% ”.





A short break?

Between Free Guy, Hitman 2, and even Red Notice Ryan Reynolds’ schedule on Netflix was pretty busy. While he has just finished filming Spirited for Apple TV +, a Christmas movie he shot with Will Ferrell, the interpreter of Wade Wilson announces that he is taking a little distance from the film sets. He says in the caption of a photo on Instagram: “This is the perfect time for a little sabbatical. I will miss every second of working with these amazingly talented creatives and artists ”.

Reynolds gives very few details about this break. It does not indicate for example the duration of this one. Obviously, this questions the future of Deadpool 3 and its probable filming in 2022. It’s a safe bet that we will have to be patient and that hostilities will not be launched before 2023. On the program, recently upset from MCU, several films are announced in 2023. None of these slots, October 6 and November 3, 2023, have been officially allocated. An exit window for Deadpool? Unlikely, but we can dream.

Patience therefore, this time spent away from the sets will undoubtedly allow the actor to recharge his batteries to show himself up to the challenge of the production of Deadpool 3. In the meantime, we will find it on our screens in Red Notice. The Netflix movie is due out on November 12 on the platform. It therefore stars Ryan Reynolds, as well as Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

As for Spirited, re-reading of Charles Dickens’ classic The Funny Christmas of Monsieur Scrooge, it does not yet have a release date. We can nevertheless imagine that the apple will choose the end of year celebrations in 2022 to offer it to the public, in the midst of other seasonal classics.

Find Deadpool on Disney +