Salah’s Liverpool frustrate Atlético de Griezmann / C1 / Gr. B / Atlético-Liverpool (2-3) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Griezmann (20e & 34e) for Colchoneros // Salah (8e & 78e sp) and Keïta (13e) for the Reds

Antoine Griezmann’s roller coaster.

Author of a double, then excluded at the beginning of the second act, the Frenchman saw his Atlético fell at home against Liverpool – the group leader – after a superb match (2-3). It must be said that opposite, there was an unstoppable Mohamed Salah at the moment.

The visitors started with a first quarter of an hour of hell, the Pharaoh hitting his first flash by taking advantage of a deviation from James Milner (8e) then Naby Keïta sending an incredible rocket of volley for the station wagon (20e). Underwater, the Matelassiers are however miraculously out of their torpor, and Antoine Griezmann equalized in fourteen minutes: first by taking back a Koke ball after a great job from Thomas Lemar (20e), then concluding as a boss an action orchestrated by the virtuoso João Félix (34e), even allowing himself to miss a face-to-face meeting in front of Alisson between the two (27e).

The second half was marked by Grizou’s bad shot on Roberto Firmino, the Frenchman’s high foot reducing the locals to ten. After this hard blow, the men of Cholo resisted before cracking on an awkward gesture by Mario Hermoso on the incoming Diogo Jota, synonymous with a penalty and a double from Salah (78e). José María Giménez thought he also got a foul in the box (in the duel with … Jota), but Daniel Siebert changed his mind after going to see the VAR, sealing the fate of the match.





Anyway, every time Liverpool play in yellow, it ends in a goal festival.

Atlético (5-3-2): Oblak – Trippier, Felipe, Kondogbia (Giménez, 46e), Hermoso (Llorente, 80e), Carrasco – Koke (c), De Paul (R. Lodi, 80e), Lemar (Suárez, 80e) – Griezmann, J. Félix (Correa, 80e). Coach: Diego Simeone.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Gómez, 85e), Matip, Dijk, Robertson – N. Keïta (Fabonho, 46e), J. Henderson (c), Milner (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 63e) – Salah, Firmino, S. Mané (Jota, 62e). Coach: Jürgen Klopp.