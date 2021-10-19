Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Pinault sign rare joint appearance on “Eternals” red carpet

On the occasion of the release ofEternals, the actress came with her daughter, still unknown from the red carpets, to the premiere of the film, Monday, October 18, in Los Angeles.

On the poster for the next Marvel movie, Eternals, Salma hayek was present at the preview of the new production of Chloe Zhao, Monday, October 18, in Los Angeles. For this evening, the 55-year-old actress was accompanied by her daughter Valentina, 14, whom she had with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. This is a first for the young girl who rarely appears in front of the photographers’ lens. Mother and daughter stepped onto the matching red carpet, dressed in black and hair down. The star of Hitman and Bodyguard showcased her wide neckline in a slit dress with a gold interior, the same color as her platform heels. Beside her, her daughter wore a light dress with white polka dots, as well as black suede ankle boots.





In video, “Eternals”, the trailer

“You are my Everything”

To keep track of these precious moments, Salma Hayek does not hesitate to post photos on their Instagram account. Monday September 21, for Valentina’s 14th birthday, Ajak’s interpreter in Eternals shared a snapshot full of complicity. Sunset for two, at the water’s edge … the actress has captioned as well : “My precious daughter, you are everything to me. Blessed be the day you entered my life to shine your radiant light, happy birthday Valentina !!! ”.