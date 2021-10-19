Same packages, less content: “shrinkflation” surrounds consumers

The “shrinkflation”, contraction of the English word shrink (shrink) and inflation: this is how the common but resurgent practice is nicknamed by certain major brands in an attempt to camouflage the general rise in prices with their customers – or at least to better swallow the price. pill.

Taken over by Yahoo !, AFP thus tells how the American specialist in the defense of consumers Edgar Dworsky tracks down these small daily cheats which consist in selling, at the same price, the same containers but with less content.

More air in your packet of crisps or cereals, a little less kibble for your cat in a box yet similar, a few sheets of toilet paper less in a roll sold at the same price …

Like the nearly 15,000 people exchanging their disappointments and grunts on the r / shinkflation subreddit, Dworsky tracks down in American supermarkets the manifestations of this shrinkflation, which the producers call in a more technical and nebulous way. “Architecture price pack”. Practices which, in a context of global shortages, the strangulation of logistics chains and lack of manpower, seem to be on the increase.





Eleven by the dozen

Asked by Thomas Urbain of AFP, the professor of marketing at the Sorbonne Pierre Chandon explains that “Most consumers have the wrong idea that quantities are standardized, regulated”, and “Because we think the weight is fixed, we hardly pay attention to it”: a few grams less will be a much less bitter pill to swallow than a few cents more to pay.

No call for boycott or revolution in the aisles of hypermarkets yet on Reddit, continues AFP: consumers have ended up getting used to these old tactics. “Maybe we have learned that these things are normal and that if we are being fooled, we are bad buyers”, theorizes Pierre Chandon.

The French also notes that in the food sector, this forced reduction in portions could ultimately have beneficial effects on public health – the more chips there are, the more we tend to eat them.

His colleague Anand Krishnamoorthy, from the University of Central Florida, notes that while brands know how to be more stingy in an emergency, shrinkflation is rarely reversible. Once the difficulties have passed, nothing pushes them to return to the previous quantities: it is then their profits which swell again.