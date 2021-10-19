Sampaoli starts to cringe internally

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

By disembarking at OM, Jorge Sampaoli brought his method known to all. In his various clubs, the Argentinian coach is not known for his flexibility, and the Marseille dressing room can verify this today in the management of the Steve Mandanda case. The Marseille goalkeeper has been sidelined in favor of Pau Lopez for a few weeks. A decision that goes wrong.

L’Equipe, in its edition of the day, in fact reveals by evoking the express enthronement of Pau Lopez that “the fairly direct methods of the Argentinian are not always very appreciated, internally”. Management of the Mandanda case is not included. “Some were surprised at the few explanations given to Steve Mandanda to support his demotion, especially since the” Fenomeno “is not really an average player”, writes the daily, which underlines that the successful performance of Pau Lopez against Lorient comes to give some credit to the decision of Sampaoli.



