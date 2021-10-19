More

    Scientists film lava fountains at La Palma volcano

    The Geological and Mining Institute of Spain has released a video that shows all of the volcanic activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma, in the Canaries.

    Staggering images. The Geological and Mining Institute of Spain unveiled a video on Tuesday in which we can observe all of the volcanic activity of Cumbre Vieja, erupting since its awakening at the end of September, on the island of La Palma, in the Canaries. On the map, filmed by a drone, we can see in particular the northwest crater, located at the lowest level, the only one to have formed a lava flow. In the center is another crater which also emits lava fountains. In total, four emission centers were recorded by the scientists.


    The volcanic eruption on this small island of 85,000 inhabitants caused no casualties, but caused significant damage and caused the evacuation of 7,000 people, some of whom lost everything under the lava flows.

    To read :Canaries, in the heart of the blaze

    In total, 750 hectares and more than 1,800 buildings were ravaged by this volcanic eruption, which shows no signs of abating, according to new estimates from the European geospatial measurement system, Copernicus.

