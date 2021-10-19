Sea of ​​Thieves: Piracy Reaches New Heights!

When it was launched in 2018 by Rare, Sea of ​​Thieves was aesthetically appealing, notably thanks to the rendering of the water, but it was sorely lacking in content. A problem gradually resolved by the developers, who now have a much richer title and a very large community.

Thanks to the regular addition of content, the arrival of numerous updates and an almost constant revision of the systems including the integration of seasons, Sea of ​​Thieves is now a much more successful game, and it shows. in terms of attendance. The developers today proudly announced that Sea of ​​Thieves has reached the milestone of 25 million unique players having launched the title! An impressive figure, accompanied by a recent peak at 4.8 million players simultaneously connected. Obviously, the addition of fables dedicated to the world of Pirate of the Caribbean, announced with great fanfare at E3 2021, must have had a significant impact.





But the story will not end there. As of September 23, players can enjoy the 4th season, which takes them to the depths. Wishing to celebrate this symbolic milestone, Rare announces that rewards will be offered to players who log in between October 19 and October 26. In particular, it will be possible to collect 25,000 gold coins and doubloons, and participate in a raffle. Indeed, any player who will have brought back at least one treasure during the period can be drawn and win 25 million gold coins, which leaves plenty to do.

Sea of ​​Thieves is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, in Xbox Game Pass, and in the cloud.

