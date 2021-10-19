The reduction of inequalities was mentioned by the Minister for Overseas France yesterday, on our plateau. Sébastien Lecornu pleads for taking into account the daily life of the population, in the projects of political parties, on the eve of the 3rd consultation. Reactions.

Thérèse Waïa and Claude Lindor (AM)

updated October 19, 2021 at 8:15 p.m.



The questions of daily life have never occupied so much space as in this second official visit. This is the observation of the Minister of Overseas Sébastien Lecornu, who this Monday on our plateau, urged elected officials to seize the elements that constitute the daily life of the inhabitants, to build their social projects. “There is also a human dimension in political life. We must also start again from daily life, from the life of the women and men who are in this country, to try to build a future for them.“, declares Sébastien Lecornu.

Health crisis

To back up his point, the Minister of Overseas France relies on the health crisis. A sequence which accentuates and reveals the sufferings. Those, for example, of women within the family unit. For Sébastien Lecornu, the time spent for twenty years to know when the referendum will be organized, has not done “much advanced the cause of women in this country“. A spade, variously appreciated by the political class.

“100% of the activity of the Congress today is to take care of the daily life of Caledonians. When we vote for partial unemployment to save jobs, when we vote for the elimination of taxes for certain small businesses that are at the end of their rope, or when we vote for compensation for families bereaved by the Covid, because we have to they finance the funeral. All of this is just a matter of everyday life. I believe that the role of the minister is not to distribute good or bad points to local elected officials“, launches Virginie Ruffenach, president of the Avenir en Confidence group at the Congress.





Policies to reduce inequalities

Elected officials have always had their hands dirty, Calédonie Ensemble also emphasizes. The party cites in particular the policies carried out, which aim to reduce social and economic inequalities. Long-term battles, which testify to concerns about improving people’s daily lives, even if a lot remains to be done.

“We can encourage a lot. This is not enough, of course. There will always be inequalities that need to be tackled, together. This is the main expectation of Caledonians. These are questions that existed before. Like the referendum or institutional question, which will exist the day after the 3rd consultation. It is a decisive issue. And that’s how we see together in Caledonia, the project referendum process“, assures for his part Philippe Dunoyer, deputy of the first constituency, and member of Calédonie Ensemble.

“The school of success in New Caledonia is not for everyone yet”

On the side of the separatists, the health crisis has worsened an already difficult economic situation. Social inequalities between Caledonians were mentioned during the meeting with the minister. A difficulty, which according to the separatists does not date from today and which mainly affects the Oceanian population.

“The gateway for any citizen, to be able to integrate into society, is school. And the school of success in New Caledonia is not for everyone yet. This is the beginning of the difficulties that any citizen can experience in our society today.“, regrets Jean-Pierre Djaiwé, president of the Uni in Congress group.

To close his second Caledonian stay, the Minister of Overseas Territories asked the separatists to explain to the population the independence of tomorrow. As to the loyalists, to explain again, “the autonomy of tomorrow“.

The report by Thérèse Waïa and Claude Lindor:

