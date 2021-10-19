Sevilla FC, offensive difficulties, the public… Gourvennec discusses all the subjects

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the figures of Christophe Galtier’s coaching career

The impact of the defeat at Clermont

“We thought we were safe from this kind of underperformance compared to what we had done in September in the league. When that happens, we have to discuss it between us, analyze it well and move on to the next match. There, it’s another competition, it’s the Champions League. The players fought a lot last season to participate in this event. It is not a trivial ordeal. In addition, it is Sevilla, a team which is regularly at a very good level in Europe. You can’t go over what didn’t work, complain. We have to be in something positive, driving. “

The offensive difficulties of his team

“Sevilla are the best defense in La Liga. It’s a team that has experience, a complete team, with players that we know well in France. It will take a very good LOSC, both defensively and offensively. We will have to play on our strengths to cause them problems. “

Pressure for results?

“It’s a mini-championship. At the end of tomorrow’s, we’ll be halfway there. All matches are difficult. We will have to manage to wrap it up, to be conquerors, while being intelligent so as not to expose ourselves to a skilful team. We had a good performance against Marseille, which also has good dispositions. We hope to find these sensations, especially with the public. We know that this will not be played out much. “





