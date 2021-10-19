Sextape: Karim Benzema absent from the trial, he has a good excuse

Prosecuted for “complicity in attempted blackmail” in the famous case known as the “sextape” of Mathieu Valbuena in 2015, Karim Benzema will not appear at his trial which begins this Wednesday, October 20.

It is from Wednesday that the trial which follows the Mathieu Valbuena sextape affair is to be held in Versailles. A trial for which Karim Benzema should not be present in person, according to information obtained by the newspaper L’Equipe. And for good reason, the striker of Real Madrid and the France team faces an intense schedule with the Spanish club. He faces Shakhtior Donetsk on Tuesday evening in Kiev in the Champions League before moving to Barcelona on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. for the most watched Clasico in the world. In this context and in the face of such a tense schedule, the French team striker has a good chance of not showing up for his trial. Nothing serious according to the national daily, which explains that Karim Benzema can be legally represented by his counsel, Sylvain Cormier and Antoine Vey.





Benzema, a busy schedule with Real Madrid

Six years ago, on November 5, 2015, Karim Benzema has already appeared before judge Nathalie Boutard. L’Equipe reported the remarks made at the time by the goalscorer of the French team, strongman of the Blues during the coronation in the League of Nations two weeks ago. “I was at a lunch with Karim Zenati. Someone came to give me a Louis Vuitton cushion […] She offers me the pillow, she sits down, she says hello to me, but I wasn’t listening to her because I don’t know her. She says there is a video on Mathieu Valbuena, a hot video. And at that moment, I said to him: “Stop right now, I don’t want to hear about it”. This person stayed, we continued to eat and we separated ” Karim Benzema explained at the time, in remarks relayed by L’Equipe. The tricolor striker was subsequently pursued by investigators and is the subject of an accusation of complicity in attempted blackmail.