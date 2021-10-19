Shakhtar Donetsk – Real Madrid: the compositions fell

The third day of the Champions League group stage continues and Real Madrid will have to negotiate a perilous move against Shakhtar Donetsk. Last year, the two teams met twice for two Ukrainian victories (3-2 and 2-0). This time again, the Donbass club wants to shine and uses a 4-2-3-1 with Anatoliy Trubin in the cages. In front of him, Dodô, Marlon, Sergiy Kryvtsov and Ismaily take their places in defense. Maycon and Alan Patrick form the double pivot. Fernando is alone in the lead behind Pedrinho, Tetê and Manor Solomon.





For its part, Real Madrid is organized in a very classic 4-3-3 where Thibaut Courtois evolves as the last bulwark. In front of Belgian goalkeeper Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy get organized. Positioned as a sentry, Casemiro is supported by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the midfield. Finally, the Madrid attack sees the presence of the two Brazilian talents Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior alongside Karim Benzema.

The essays

Shakhtar Donetsk: Trubin – Dodô, Marlon, Kryvtsov, Ismaily – Maycon, Patrick – Tetê, Pedrinho, Solomon – Fernando

Real Madrid : Courtois – Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy – Modric, Casemiro, Kroos – Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

