“She had a vague positioning”

Appointed by the Ambassadors, Coumba had to leave the newly reunified tribe of Koh Lanta this Tuesday. Clémence Castel, in the maneuver, justifies this choice with Tele-Leisure.
Once again, the Ambassadors streak did not disappoint! And it is finally Coumba who, this Tuesday, paid the price for Phil’s decision, Laurent Maistret… as well as Clemence Castel and Ugo, freshly rescued from The island of the banished of this Koh-Lanta, The Legend. Because Denis Brogniart had been very clear: so that the two Ambassadors appointed by the teams do not go to the dreaded black ball, the decision had to be decided … by four! The double winner of Koh Lanta explains his choice – and his crucial role – during an interview at TV-Leisure.
“Coumba had a vague positioning“
“As and when I explained what had happened with the Yellows, my choice went to Coumba. Of course, Christelle also changed her mind during the adventure by not going through with the girls’ alliance, but we had an explanation and she had been clear about it. While Coumba had a much more vague positioning, by deciding to spare the goat and the cabbage. It wasn’t clear at all. And then we did not hear it when Claude, after a game of comfort, told us that apparently we wanted to eliminate the strongest … And we must not forget that Coumba still voted against me three times.“, confides the adventurer to us before explaining how she had finally succeeded in convincing Laurent Maistret, who left to appoint Christelle.
“We haven’t been able to explain ourselves yet“
“Laurent had a delicate position because he did not want to put a Red on the paper at all. I had the impression from the start that Coumba was not his first choice, he was rather going on Christelle. But if he did not agree with Ugo and me, he would go to the black ball! And Phil being very determined not to take a position … Laurent was a little forced to follow what Ugo and I were saying” explain to us the mother of the family. A Clemency who recognizes “not yet have been able to explain“with Coumba about his decision to eliminate him (and who was very closed when trying to explain the double-winner of the TF1 survival game).