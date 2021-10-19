She had tried to flee her trial: a ninety-year-old former secretary of a Nazi camp tried in Germany

the essential

Seventy-six years after the end of World War II, German justice continues to search for former Nazi criminals who are still alive. Some 4,000 women have served as guards in concentration camps, according to historians.

It was an incredible day! On September 30, a 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary fled before her trial began.

Irmgard Furchner was to be tried for having participated in the murder of detainees in the Stutthof concentration camp in present-day Poland. This Tuesday, October 19, drastic security measures were ordered by the Itzehoe court, so that she could be tried for complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases.

Before the opening of her trial, the accused had announced in a letter addressed to the President of the Court that she did not want to appear before her judges.

When she was 18 and 19, she worked there as a typist and secretary to the commander of a camp near Gdansk where 65,000 people died, “Jewish detainees, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war” have been systematically murdered, recalled the prosecution.





Amazement and indignation

By fleeing, Irmgard Furchner had created amazement in the court and the indignation of representatives of the victims of Nazi barbarism. “This shows contempt for survivors and the rule of law,” lamented AFP Christoph Heubner, vice-chairman of the Auschwitz Committee.

“Even if this woman is very old, could the court not have taken precautions?” He also noted, wondering moreover about the complicity from which she was able to benefit. “Sufficiently healthy to flee, sufficiently healthy to go to prison!”, Had for his part launched on Twitter Efraim Zuroff, the president of the Simon Wiesenthal Center who tracks the Nazis still alive.

Another ongoing trial

So far, the four former guards or employees of Nazi camps condemned for ten years in Germany had all sat in the box of the accused.

Another defendant, aged 100, has since started to appear on October 7 in the Brandenburg an der Havel court (north-east), where he claims his innocence. The oldest accused of Nazi crimes, this former non-commissioned officer of the SS “Totenkopf” (“Skull”) division is being prosecuted for “complicity in the murders” of 3,518 prisoners while operating in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, between 1942 and 1945.