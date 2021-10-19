Should we be wary of butter?

Often singled out, butter has its advantages. Discover the good reasons to invite him to your table.

Butter is often found on the dock. Associated with many ailments, butter also has certain benefits. Sweet, salty or even flavored, it is available in all sauces and can be used on sandwiches and in many dishes.

Quoted by Destination Santé, Matthieu Marty, dietitian-nutritionist in Toulouse takes stock of the good (and bad) aspects of butter. Rich in lipids, it also contains vitamin A. “This pleasure food is also provided with vitamin A which plays an interesting role for the skin, the sight… In addition, to a lesser extent, the butter contains butyric acid, which is used as fuel for the intestinal mucosa and makes it possible to stimulate immune system. Its cholesterol content also has a bad reputation because its real function is not known. Cholesterol is a precursor of steroid hormones (testosterone, Vitamin D, progesterone, cortisone …), it is therefore essential for the proper functioning of the complete hormonal system“.





Beware of low-fat butter

If butter isn’t our best friend, neither should it become our worst enemy. As with many foods, it has its place as part of a balanced diet. If some have given in to the call of low-fat butter, this does not seem to be the best of options: “They are there to play on the ignorance of people, in order to present them miracle recipes and to brag about the small profits. The light butters are indeed composed of 40% fat, and therefore 60% water. However, since fat is hydrophobic, it cannot mix with water. Manufacturers will therefore incorporate natural additives (lecithin and casein), but also synthetic additives: such as E471, E472. Although these additives have not yet shown any direct danger to health, they are likely to promote type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and obesity. It is therefore preferable to readjust downwards the quantities of butter on a daily basis, without necessarily removing it, instead of replacing it with so-called light products.“, summarizes Dr Marty.

