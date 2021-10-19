Showdown in sight between Air France-KLM and Lufthansa to join forces with ITA Airways

That’s it Alitalia is no longer. ITA Airways took control with a first flight this Friday, October 15 between Milan-Linate airport and Bari. On this occasion Alfredo Altavilla, its president, recalled that the new Italian state company “was not born to remain alone”, as reported by AFP. Discussions are therefore underway to establish a structuring partnership by the end of 2022 with another airline. A prospect that attracts envy, starting with the large European groups Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, but also the American Delta Air Lines.

A long-standing partner of Alitalia, Air France-KLM wishes to create a strong relationship with ITA Airways. The Franco-Dutch group has already started discussions to establish a new partnership with the Italian company. This could go as far as its entry into a “joint venture”, a very elaborate commercial partnership corresponding to the highest possible level of integration between airlines before a merger.

The most obvious would be the transatlantic joint venture, which brings together Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic since 2020. The three groups have declared that they are committed to working with Italian management to deepen their cooperation. ITA can thus claim to recover the place occupied by Alitalia for 10 years in the previous version of this joint venture, alongside Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines. The establishment of a new agreement to integrate Virgin Atlantic in January 2020 had at the same time precipitated the exit of Alitalia, already on the verge of bankruptcy and placed under the supervision of the Italian administration since 2017.

It is also not impossible that Air France-KLM also offers ITA Airways to join another joint venture. To China this time. According to an internal source, the door seems open for a possible entry into the partnership with China Eastern Airlines. Especially since the latter rose to the capital of the Franco-Dutch group on the occasion of the recapitalization of last April (from 8.8 to 9.6%).

A long common past with Alitalia

The establishment of a partnership between Air France-KLM and ITA Airways would finally strengthen the possibility of the latter taking over Alitalia’s place within SkyTeam. Without being a founding member, the now former Italian transporter joined the global alliance in 2001, one year after its creation.

Air France-KLM also has the advantage of having known Fabio Lazzerini, Managing Director of ITA Airways, for a long time. Former sales director of Alitalia between 2017 and 2020, the latter was notably responsible for alliances. Enough to forge links with his French and Dutch colleagues.

It should not be forgotten either that Air France-KLM was a 25% shareholder of Alitalia in 2009. The romance will not last: this stake will be diluted in 2014 during a capital increase to which no the French group did not participate and the arrival of Etihad, (before a separation in 2017).

Lufthansa tries its luck again

Lufthansa is also in the running. During the general assembly of IATA, Carsten Spohr, general manager of the group, thus hinted that he had met his Italian counterpart. He added that Italy was its second international market after the United States. Like Air France-KLM, the German group is considering any type of commercial agreement and could go as far as setting up a joint venture with ITA Airways, probably in the North Atlantic where it is located. already associated with Air Canada and United Airlines.

Without having the same liabilities as Air France-KLM with Alitalia, Lufthansa knows the subject well. In 2008, he fought with his Franco-Dutch competitor to acquire a stake in the Italian company. Rejected, Lufthansa launched into Italy using its own resources by creating Lufthansa Italia in 2009, which was a resounding failure. The German group returned to the charge ten years later with a takeover offer for Alitalia, without more success. Extracting ITA Airways from the influence of Air France-KLM would therefore constitute a prestigious victory for Lufthansa.





The last candidate could be Delta Air Lines, a long-standing partner of Air France-KLM. The American company, strong of the recovery of its domestic market, would be tempted by a commercial agreement with its Italian counterpart. Again, all options are on the table, but if it should probably be part of the Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic joint venture.

Is the bride too beautiful?

If ITA Airways seems so attractive at first glance, it is because the Italian market was powerful before the crisis: 5th in Europe with more than 150 million passengers, which even occupied 4th place by counting only international traffic. The north of the country also constituted an important business traffic basin around Milan, which generated significant profitability on international traffic and constituted an undeniable contribution to the joint venture with Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines. Finally, the network inherited from Alitalia offers significant synergies with those of the three candidates.

All this could however be only a sham. First of all, ITA Airways is for the moment only the shadow of the Alitalia of a few years ago. Its fleet has only 52 aircraft, including barely 7 long-haul aircraft which will be deployed mainly from Rome and not from Milan. Not enough to count on transatlantic traffic: the joint venture between Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Alitalia alone operated 340 flights per day in 2019, for a market share of 23%.

We will have to wait until 2025 to hope to see the long-haul fleet climb to 23 aircraft. And there is no guarantee that traffic in Milan will still generate the same returns as before the crisis. On the domestic market, the outlook also seems blocked. ITA Airways has to face fierce competition with very well established low cost companies: Vueling, Volotea, Easyjet, Wizzair, etc.

Observation round

According to an observer, Air France-KLM and Lufthansa know the Italian market very well. The two groups are thus quite capable of strengthening their own service to northern Italy to draw business traffic to their respective hubs rather than forming an alliance with ITA Airways. They should therefore not engage with the Italian company at any cost.

There will therefore surely be a first observation period to analyze the beginnings of ITA Airways. If one of the candidates finds his account, then things could go quickly. Even if it means bringing ITA Airways into a second-tier partner in a joint venture before fully integrating it.

For the moment, none of the candidates seems willing to go further than a trade agreement. However, the question of an equity investment could well arise in the medium term. According to an analyst, ITA Airways will find it very difficult to develop without the contribution of another airline group in terms of capital and operations.