Shrinkflation, this trick of manufacturers to discreetly reduce quantities without lowering prices

A technique well known to the agro-industry, shrinkflation could increase in the current context. It consists of reducing the size of a product or reducing the quantity inside the packaging while maintaining the same price.

On one side, 184 grams, on the other 160 grams. However, the packaging of these desserts from the same brand are identical, only the flavor changes. But to remain attractive in terms of price, the manufacturer simply reduced the amount of ingredients inside the second product.

This is called shrinkflation, a perfectly legal technique in the food industry to maintain or lower the prices of a product by discreetly reducing its size or simply the amount of product inside it. ‘packaging.

“With inflation returning, some manufacturers have understood that it was more advantageous to pass the increase in the price per kilo by reducing the packaging,” explains Pierre Chandon, marketing professor at INSEAD, to BFMTV. And they do it because few people are going to pay attention to quantity and volume compared to those who pay attention.

Monitor prices

According to a British study, cereal boxes and chocolate bars are among the products most affected by this shrinkflation. In total, around 2% of food products in mass distribution would be affected.





A method that remains mainly the prerogative of the big names in the agro-industry. “This technique is not used by SMEs because it is too expensive, assures BFMTV Dominique Amirault, president of the Federation of companies and entrepreneurs of France. It is a way of deceiving the consumer.”

Faced with this practice, there is only one solution: monitor the price per kilo of a product. Last year, the Foodwatch association also warned against family formats, sometimes more expensive per kilo than individual formats.