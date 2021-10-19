Singer Jean-Jacques Goldman was on vacation this summer in Périgord, which he found “sublime”

Jean-Jacques Goldman spent part of the summer in Beynac (Dordogne), as reported by France Bleu Périgord on Monday, October 18. The singer, songwriter and songwriter stayed in the village in August, according to information delivered to local radio by the former drummer of the French artist, Jeff Gauthier, who lives in the region. In a letter, the one who has been the favorite personality of the French for four consecutive years confided to having found Périgord, a region he did not know, “gorgeous”.

In August, Jean-Jacques Goldman therefore stayed with his children and grandchildren in a gîte in Beynac, a town classified among the “Most beautiful villages in France”, in the Périgord noir region. The house in question, the Maison des Sarrasins, is a huge and luxurious rental on the side of a cliff, made up of ten rooms and a large swimming pool with a view of the valley.





In the village, few people met the singer during his stay. Jean-Jacques Goldman, known for his discretion, was nevertheless seen in the small supermarket of the village, where he asked the saleswoman “to remain discreet if she had recognized him”, according to France Bleu Périgord. A singer who was giving a concert in a Beynac leisure club was surprised to hear her sing.