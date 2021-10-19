Sit-in for caregivers against the health pass and the compulsory vaccine deva

After the agitated episode of last week between the police and demonstrators opposed to the vaccination obligation and the health pass, the health intersyndicale mobilized in front of the hospital on Monday, October 18, 2021. The caregivers were all dressed in white, symbol of peace.

Friday, October 15, 2021, the images of the clash between mobile gendarmes, demonstrators and caregivers against the health pass and compulsory vaccination wishing to access their services, have toured social networks.







Clashes at the entrance to the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital (Friday, October 15, 2021).

•



© RS

Three days later, the inter-union which denounced a “state of siege”, remains on its position, but by displaying white as the dominant color, during a sit-in Monday, October 18, 2021. A few hundred people responded to the call and not just hospital workers, a morning marked by word.







Speeches by caregivers opposed to the Health Pass and the vaccination obligation during the sit-in (Monday, October 18, 2021).

•



© Christine Cupit and RS



Following the clashes, several press releases called for appeasement and dialogue, while denouncing acts of violence, including that of the health authorities.

Stanislas Cazelles, Prefect of Martinique and Dr Jérôme Viguier, Director General of the ARS, condemn the violence and degradation taking place within the Martinique University Hospital on Friday, October 15. The prefect and the director general recall that in this period of health emergency, all efforts must focus on the fight against the spread of the virus. (The Prefecture and the ARS)

For their part, the medical community of the CHUM, the Regional Union of Liberal Doctors of Martinique and the Departmental Council of the Order of Physicians are asking opponents of the compulsory vaccination in their press release of October 17, 2021, “to enter with the representatives of the State in a process of mediation”.

(…) This is a problem of the application of the law, which goes beyond the usual interlocutors of the social dialogue of the hospital. (Press release from the CHUM medical community)







Sit-in in front of the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital emergency room.

•



© Martinique the 1st

This blank demonstration in front of the emergency room, preceded the court decision following the complaint filed by the management of the University Hospital of Martinique, for the blocking of the entrances to the establishment located in the La Meynard district last week.