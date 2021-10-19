



Game news Smash Bros Ultimate: an easter-egg discovered for Sora from Kingdom Hearts

This is the big day ! For the past few hours, Sora, the ultimate fighter of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, is available. Obviously, many players have spent the day experimenting with the character, and some of them have made discoveries.

As we know, Masahiro Sakurai and his teams were very meticulous when designing Super Smash Bros. characters. Ultimate. Whether it be the animations, the sets or the various movements accessible, nothing was left to chance and Sora was no exception. The Youtubeur KoeKoefficient share their first fights with the character, and noticed something interesting which should delight fans. Indeed, when it equips a sword type object, the lightsaber in this case, Sora slips his Keyblade over his shoulder and puts it behind his back. A position that Kingdom Hearts players know well, since it is a reference to its Valor Form in Kingdom Hearts II, which can be obtained in the Mysterious Tower. A small reference that will not change the gameplay character, but will delight players who have enjoyed the license of Square Enix.

Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com