Smash Bros Ultimate: Kingdom Hearts Sora is finally here!

Since that night, Sora from the Kingdom Hearts license has joined the list of playable characters of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A justified choice but which concludes the story of Ultimate in a vague way.

Announced on the occasion of Nintendo Direct on September 24, the ultimate character of Smash. Bros Ultimate was revealed during an official presentation on October 05. Kingdom Hearts’ Sora concludes the cast, a choice justified by many reasons. But it is mainly because it was the character most desired by the players that Sora managed to integrate the list of characters: cIt is during a survey carried out by Nintendo during the release of the 3DS opus that the firm measured the temperature. And it is obviously Sora who came out on top.

He arrived today (October 19) as a playable fighter and is obviously accompanied by his internship (the forgotten fortress) as well as nine songs (Night of fate, Destiny’s Force, Shrouding Dark Cloud, Hand in Hand, Blast Away! – Gummi Ship II –, Hollow Bastion, Scherzo Di Notte, Fragments of Sorrow and Destati).

If the arrival of a character from a Disney license is an event in itself (even if Mickey and co. Are not in the game), it is especially the distance taken by Masahiro Sakurai regarding the Smash Bros. license. Developer at Hal. Laboratory, he created the character of Kirby and directly or indirectly affects the production of each episode of Smash Bros. The presentation of Sora being the last carried out by him, it leaves a huge question mark on the future of the saga. Regardless of whether he represents an end point or ellipsis in Smash Bros, Sora also represents the hard work Sakurai has done in recent years to vary an ever denser cast with characters from all walks of life: Cloud and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy. VII, Steve from Minecraft or Kazuya from Tekken. From then on, Mr. Sakurai deserved a little rest away from the rings.

