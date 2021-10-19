More

    SNCF will reduce the number of family squares on its TGVs between Paris and Lyon

    The railway company will rearrange the existing trainsets from 510 seats to 556.

    Priority to travelers preferring to travel alone. SNCF announced Tuesday, October 19 that it will gradually replace the existing trains on the Paris-Lyon line by early 2022. The TGVs circulating between the two cities will thus have access to“increased capacity” with 556 places instead of the current 510. The railway company thus promises “more comfort, more capacity, a new arrangement of seats in 1st class, new equipment and a redesigned lighting atmosphere”.


    Consequence of this new layout: SNCF will reduce the number of seats arranged in family areas, “which are no longer popular with customers”, according to the company press release (PDF). Indeed, justifies the company, “more than a third of journeys with TGV Inoui made between Paris and Lyon are for professional reasons”. This explains the preference for single or duo seats to the detriment of family seats.


