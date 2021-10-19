SNCF will reduce the number of square seats on its Paris-Lyon TGV line

As competition arrives on this strategic route, the historic group intends to redesign its cars to better accommodate professionals.

Good news for some, bad for others. SNCF intends to reduce the number of its TGV seats arranged in a square on the Paris-Lyon line, a crucial route which will open up to competition next spring.

The SNCF, which indicates that a third of travelers are professionals, intends to renew its trains and especially to offer more solo seats for this clientele, at the risk of making families cringe.

“New or renovated trainsets offer Paris-Lyon-Paris customers an improved travel experience”, specifies the SNCF in a press release, which details the arrangements for these new trains, including “more isolated places or duos (and less ‘square spaces that are no longer popular with customers) “, we can read.

Faced with the arrival of competition, the company has launched a major renovation of its trains with an increased capacity of 556 places against 510 for the old ones. “An opportunity for Paris-Lyon, a line which is one of the densest in the network, especially at rush hour” underlines the SNCF.





A Business offer

In terms of comfort, all travelers will have access to a USB port per seat and a “high-performance” wifi network. The 1st class is intended as “a real personal workspace” with “a large tablet and a small additional tablet, a vanity mirror, a 230V socket and USB port, better tilting of the seat.

A Business Première offer, with a series of advantages similar to those of airlines, will also be launched to retain business travelers.

On this very lucrative line, SNCF has already strengthened its Ouigo offer to reach 24 daily outings and returns. In the coming months, the Italian Trenitalia and the Spaniard Renfe will try to disrupt this monopoly, which the SNCF is trying to block upstream.