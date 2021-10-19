Soccer. Lucas Hernandez in prison? A new ordeal for a torn family





Will Lucas Hernandez go through prison in Spain, like his Blues teammate Benjamin Mendy in Great Britain? At 25, the French international defender from Bayern Munich appeared before the court in Madrid (Spain) on Monday for failing to respect a removal measure imposed after a fight with his partner Amelia de la Osa Lorente in 2017. He now has ten days to “enter prison voluntarily” according to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, unless the appeal he has formulated against his imprisonment is accepted. Because since this brawl on the public highway with his partner more than four years ago, things have calmed down. Both got married and had a child, as they like to post on social media. An important family life for Lucas Hernandez, who takes his role of father very seriously, he who has known very little of his.

“Madam, you must go, the house is seized” Jean-François Hernandez, the father of Lucas and his brother Théo, was also a professional football player, in Toulouse between 1989 and 1994, Sochaux between 1994 and 1995 and the Olympique de Marseille from 1995 to 1998. But it is in Spain that he will know the peak of his career, in particular at Atlético de Madrid, where he will play from 2000 to 2001, like his son Lucas fifteen years later. In total, he played 177 games in Ligue 1 and 62 games in the Spanish Primera División. In 2001, riddled with debt, Jean-François Hernandez abandoned his wife, Laurence Py, and his two children, then remarried with a television star, Sonia Moldes, before disappearing permanently in 2003 to flee his creditors. “A bailiff came and told us: Madam, you must leave the house because it is in foreclosure”, recalls Laurence Py. My parents and my brother helped me from France but I had nothing left in Spain. No one knew where the father had gone “. Lucas Hernandez was only 7 years old when his father left the family home, never to return.



“I don’t know if he’s alive or dead. Nobody knows” “The most important in my life is my son,” confided Lucas Hernandez in an interview given to the Parisian June 5. I do everything for him. I have never understood and I will never understand how mine could have left overnight by abandoning us, my mother, my little brother Théo and me. Nobody knows anything about him. “ Several witnesses claim to have seen him in Thailand a few years ago. But officially, he is still missing by the French government. “I do not know if he is alive or dead, confided the defender of the Blues in an episode of Forbidden Zone broadcast in June. Nobody knows.” “We had kept close contact, we phoned each other regularly and, one day, he called me to tell me that he was going to Thailand, remembers the former Marseille coach Franck Passi. Since then, nothing… We haven’t been doing anything. Can’t trace it. Friends met him on the island of Kos Samui, three, four years ago. Jeff has always been a bit like that, a lovable character, but peculiar, independent … not surprise him. “

“Biologically he is my father, but I will never consider him as such” Today, Lucas Hernandez plays for Bayern Munich, while his brother Theo officiates at AC Milan. The two brothers made a dream come true this year by playing under the same banner, French, to compete in the League of Nations. Before them, in the history of the Blues, only four siblings played a game together. The last dates back to 1974, with Stéphanois Patrick and Hervé Revelli. Genetics may have something to do with the exceptional journey of the Hernandez brothers, but certainly not the father’s education. “People who do not know our history believe that it is thanks to him that they became footballers, but that has nothing to do,” corrects Laurence Py in The Team.

“If one day he came back and expressed the desire to see me, I would agree to meet him, concludes Lucas Hernandez in the columns of the Parisian. If he wants to give me an explanation and then leave, no problem. Biologically he is my father, but I will never consider him to be such. What he has done is irreparable. “