Sophie Tapie: Big shock to come to Marseille, she will be there

The Stade Vélodrome once again paid tribute to its former boss Bernard Tapie, who left at the age of 78 on October 3. A disappearance that deeply moved the Marseillais, and more particularly the many fans of Olympique de Marseille, the club he led and took to the summits of European football. Despite concerns about corruption and a demotion to the second division, the supporters never held it against him and Bernard Tapie has always kept an incredible aura with them.





After a very successful first tribute several days ago in the presence of the whole family of Bernard Tapie, the Phocéens did it again last night during their match against FC Lorient. Sophie Tapie was very moved by the superb tribute reserved by the OM ultras. On a photo of a beautiful tifo deployed by the supporters, the 33-year-old singer thanked them in her Instagram story. “Thank you for the North turn, thank you for this tribute … I will be with you at the OM-PSG match “, she informs. A beautiful sign of attachment to the club from the one who recently got confused with Cyril Hanouna since this match is the most awaited of the year by Marseille supporters, against the hated rival of Paris Saint-Germain. It will take place on Sunday October 24 in Marseille.

Several generations of Tapie at the Vélodrome

After this great announcement, Sophie Tapie also posted a beautiful selfie in the company of OM supporters, who also had the pleasure of seeing other Tapies during this match. To kick off the match, the club honored Bernard Tapie’s great-grandson, Hugo the 7-year-old son Rodolphe Tapie, to kick off. A beautiful moment which allowed the young boy to meet the star of the club, Dimitri Payet.