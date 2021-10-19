Soundtrack Forza Horizon 5 – the list of musics and radios of the game | Xbox one

The soundtracks for Forza Horizon games have always been pretty neat. There is often something for all tastes with very famous music until others that we often have the pleasure of discovering the open window and the hair in the wind. The list of radios and tracks on the game’s soundtrack has just been shared by Playground Games and will expand in the coming weeks!

List of radios and songs in Forza Horizon 5

Now that Forza Horizon 5 has gone Gold, nothing can stop it between now and its release on November 9. The developers will certainly be working on some optimization updates by then, but the release is now set in stone.

Just to be patient until then, the different radios of the game will present themselves over the weeks and we already have the complete list of artists and music available in Horizon Pulse radio. In total, six radios will be available in Forza Horizon 6 for over 100 songs to listen to!





Radio Horizon Pulse – list of artists and songs

“El Punto Final” by Centavrvs

“Weekends” by Classixx, Local Natives

“Afrika” by Clubz

“Cool Up” by De Lux

“Suéltame, Bogotá” by Diamante Eléctrico

“Levitating” by Dua Lipa

“Heat Waves – Shakur Ahmad Remix” by Glass Animals, Shakur Ahmad

“All I Want” by Kid Moxie, LUXXURY

“The Valley Of The Pagans (ft. Beck)” by Gorillaz

“Straight To The Morning (ft. Jarvis Cocker)” by Hot Chip

“All Of The Time” by Jungle

“Feels So Good” by LUXXURY

“Full Heart Fancy” by Lucky Chops

“Everything at Your Feet (ft. The Chamanas)” by ODESZA

“Midnight Sun” by OTR, Ukiyo

“Look At The Sky” by Porter Robinson

“Where We Started” by PRXZM

“Hello Hello Hello” by Remi Wolf

“New Heartbreak” by Sad Alex

“Preach” by Saint Motel

“Fiebre” by Sotomayor

“Quema” by Sotomayor

“Sunshine (with The Knocks)” by Whethan

“Ohh My Ghosts” by Young & Sick







Radio Block Party – list of artists

Radio Bass Arena- artists list

Radio Horizon XS – list of artists

Radio Hospital – list of artists

Radio Eterna- list of artists

