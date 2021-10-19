Splinter Cell: The return of Sam Fisher finally acted?

It’s been over eight years since the last major Splinter Call, Blacklist, came out. Since then, there have been numerous rumors of attempts to bring back Sam Fisher, without this translating into anything other than appearances in Ghost Recon or Elite Squad.

However, new information has just put Splinter Cell back in the spotlight. Indeed, VGC Says Major New Episode Has Recently Goed Into Production in order to “win back fans frustrated by recent efforts to relaunch the franchise on mobile and VR”. Our colleagues are not able to say which studio is leading the project, but it looks like it’s not Montreal. Sources indicate that the title is in its early stages of production, but there is a small chance that it will be announced next year. We do not know much more about the potential return of the infiltration-oriented license, and Ubisoft declined to comment the rumor.





Expected, Sam Fisher’s return wouldn’t come as a complete surprise, with various Ubisoft executives often claiming that the license could come back one day and that she was not at all in the closet. On the other hand, Yves Guillemot wanted the license to renew so that its feedback is relevant and, if a title is in production, it means that a new idea has been validated. Despite everything, it will be necessary wait for a confirmation and an announcement from Ubisoft to endorse the return of Splinter Cell on our consoles and PCs.

