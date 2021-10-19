Stallone has bad news for the fans

Stallone bids farewell to the Expendables saga. After 4 feature films, including one he directed, the American actor announces that it will be his last foray into the universe.

In 2010, Sylvester Stallone unveils his new action film to the public. Muscular meeting of the leaders of the genre, it follows the adventures of a squadron of mercenaries who are wanted by the CIA. Led by Barney Ross, this super-trained team will accept an unprecedented mission: to eliminate a South African general. But in his team, hides a traitor whom Ross is determined to unmask.

Directed by Stallone himself, Expendables had a small success with fans of production of the genre. With no less than $ 274.5 million in revenue at the box office, the film quickly received a sequel. If Stallone puts his hand behind the camera, he stays on view for the next three. The same will be true for the next film in the franchise, which is currently filming. It is on Instagram that the interpreter of Rambo shared the good news, with one that was a little less cheerful for viewers.

“It’s my last day on the set. I loved it, it has always been pleasant. It’s something I’ve been very fond of for 12 years now, but it’s time to hand over the baton to Jason and his expert hands. ”





The end of a journey

Visibly moved, Sylvester Stallone bids farewell to the universe through this video Expendables. If a fifth opus sees the light of day, it will be without him. It must be said that after 12 years of good and loyal service, the actor probably intends to move on. He nevertheless wanted to pay tribute to all the teams with which he had the opportunity to work. “I will leave tomorrow and prepare to overcome the next challenge. ”

He should notably direct a film with Adam Driver, baptized Tough as they come. Adapted from the memoir of a former US Army soldier, it does not yet have a release date but is clearly under development. He will also direct another fighting film, Hunter, in which he will play the main character. Stallone therefore does not completely renounce bodybuilding productions and still intends to break some jaws for some time.

Jason Statham takes over

Heir more a less direct of Stallone, it is Jason Statham who will obviously take over for the continuation of the adventures of Expendables. Designed as a spin-off, this new chapter returns to the origins of the character of Lee Christmas, worn by Statham on the screen. Behind the camera, Scott Waugh will work. The director is a regular in the genre since he has directed Need for Speed in 2014.