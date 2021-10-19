State condemned for torture and rape of journalist

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday recognized the “responsibility” of the Colombian state in the ordeal of Jineth Bedoya, a journalist kidnapped, raped and tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday recognized the “responsibility” of the Colombian state in the ordeal of Jineth Bedoya, a journalist kidnapped, raped and tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries. The Colombian state has been found guilty for “the failure to investigate the threats that” the journalist, who was investigating a criminal network, said in a statement. US states (OAS) headquartered in San José, Costa Rica.

He was guilty of “violation of the rights to judicial guarantees, to judicial protection and to equality before the law due to the lack of diligence in carrying out investigations”, according to the Court, seized in 2019. The judgment is final. Colombia “fully accepts the sentence” reacted conservative President Ivan Duque on Twitter. Ms. Bedoya “should never have been kidnapped and tortured” and “the judgment must guide us in the measures to be taken so that this does not happen again”, he added. Jineth Bedoya, now 47, was working for the newspaper El Espectador when a group of paramilitaries kidnapped her on May 25, 2000 in front of La Modelo prison in Bogota, then tortured and raped for sixteen hours, before killing her on May 25, 2000. abandon naked by the side of a road.





She was investigating an arms trafficking ring

She was investigating a weapons smuggling ring at this prison when she was abducted. After the assault, the pressure continued, with Ms. Bedoya recounting that she suffered “persecution, intimidation and threats” for twenty years. Paramilitaries, some of whom have since been convicted of the facts, were part of far-right militias who fought left-wing guerrillas in Colombia, until their official demobilization in 2006. At the hearing, Ms. Bedoya also put involved state agents, in particular an “influential” general of the police. The facts “could not be carried out without the assent and collaboration of the State, or at least with its tolerance”, said the Court on Monday, urging the Colombian authorities to “punish the remaining responsible”. The Court also recommended training officials and security forces against violence against women. In March, the latter had already ordered the Colombian state to ensure “immediately” the safety of the journalist and her mother, both victims of threats and already attacked in 1999.

On this occasion, the Colombian state asked the journalist for forgiveness, after initially contesting the composition of the tribunal. “October 18, 2021 goes down in history as the day when a struggle, which began with an individual crime, demanded the rights of thousands of women victims of sexual violence and of women journalists who give up part of their lives in their work, “greeted on Twitter Jineth Bedoya, winner in 2020 of the UNESCO World Press Freedom Prize. The Press Freedom Foundation (FLIP) welcomed this “dignified” decision for a woman who “has tirelessly sought justice for more than 20 years”. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) hailed “a landmark decision.” “For years, the Colombian government has refused to recognize its responsibility or to make amends in this case,” added the New York-based NGO, calling on Colombia to follow the court’s recommendations, in particular to compensate Ms. Bedoya. . The judgment makes no reference to the closure of La Modelo prison, requested by the journalist.