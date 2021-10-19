State condemned for torture and rape of journalist

On Monday, October 18, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights recognized the “responsibility” of the Colombian state in the ordeal of Jineth Bedoya, a journalist kidnapped, raped and tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries.

The Colombian state was found guilty for “The absence of an investigation into the threats that had received” the journalist, who was investigating a criminal network, said in a statement the judicial body of the Organization of American States (OAS) headquartered in San José, Costa Rica. He was guilty of “Violation of the rights to judicial guarantees, judicial protection and equality before the law due to lack of diligence in carrying out investigations”, according to the Court, seized in 2019. The judgment is final.

Jineth Bedoya, now 47, worked for the newspaper El Espectador when a group of paramilitaries abducted her on May 25, 2000 in front of La Modelo prison in Bogota, then tortured and raped her for sixteen hours, before leaving her naked by the side of a road. She was investigating a weapons smuggling ring at this prison when she was abducted. At the hearing, she had implicated agents of the State, in particular a “influentialGeneral of the police.





Facts “Could not be achieved without the consent and collaboration of the State, or at least with its tolerance”, said the Court on Monday. The Court also recommended training officials and security forces against violence against women. In March, the latter had already ordered the Colombian state to ensure “Immediate way” the safety of the journalist and her mother, both victims of threats. On this occasion, the Colombian state asked the journalist for forgiveness. The paramilitaries, some of whom have since been convicted, were part of far-right militias that fought left-wing guerrillas in Colombia, until their official demobilization in 2006.

“A historic decision”

“October 18, 2021 goes down in history as the day when a struggle, which began with an individual crime, demanded the rights of thousands of women victims of sexual violence and of women journalists who give up part of their lives in their work”, greeted on Twitter Jineth Bedoya, winner in 2020 of the UNESCO World Press Freedom Prize. Colombia “Fully accept the sentence” reacted the conservative president Iván Duque, also on Twitter. Jineth bedoya “Should never have been kidnapped and tortured”, he added. The Press Freedom Foundation (FLIP) welcomed this decision “worthy” for a woman who “Tirelessly seeking justice for more than 20 years”.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) praised “a historic decision“. “For years, the Colombian government has refused to acknowledge responsibility or make amends in this matter.Added the New York-based NGO, calling on Colombia to follow the court’s recommendations, in particular to compensate Jineth Bedoya. The judgment makes no reference to the closure of La Modelo prison, requested by the journalist.