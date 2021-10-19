More

    Steam blocks cryptocurrencies and NFTs

    Technology


    Steam, the popular video game buying and downloading app, has officially banned all games that contain cryptocurrencies and NFTs, preventing more than 50,000 titles from being added to the platform.

    According to the Steam Developer Policy, any “ application built with blockchain technology that allows the exchange of crypto-currencies or NTFs Can no longer be distributed by Steam. This means that many blockchain games will be immediately removed from the platform until further developments.

    The developers of Age of Rust, a blockchain video game where players can collect NFTs, spoke out on the issue. ” We have chosen to be at the forefront of blockchain games and NFTs. As a result, we ultimately lost the battle against Steam“, They said on Twitter. ” While we’re disappointed with the removal of Age of Rust, the fact remains that it will affect the entire blockchain gaming genre. It’s a big blow to everyone. “

    Valve, the company behind Steam, has yet to release an official statement explaining the reasons for the blockage. Some users have speculated that this could be because Steam doesn’t want games to have items with a ” actual value In their shop.

    Another possible reason is that if a Steam game contains cryptocurrencies or NTFs, the game’s functions would become ” a shop in a shop“, Which Steam could not benefit from game by game. Due to the decentralized nature of blockchain games, it could be difficult for Steam to regulate the situation if the protocol does not allow it. As a business, Steam would not be able to regulate or control the immutable code that exists in the blockchain.

    In addition, blockchain gaming is a disruptive technology as some titles allow players to make profits instead of the distributor, i.e. Steam. For this reason, blockchain games are seen as a product which, in their current state, conflicts with the interests of Steam. That said, it might be possible for Steam to make a profit from a blockchain game if its code allows it.

    In the future, Steam could develop its own iterations of blockchain or NFTs. Although Steam’s direct competitor, Epic Games, has assured that it “ will not touch NFTs“, The possibility of Steam developing its own is not completely ruled out.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe tariff shield will cost 5.1 billion euros
    Next article“Love is in the meadow”: and suddenly, the first lesbian kiss …

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC