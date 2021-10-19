Steam blocks cryptocurrencies and NFTs

Steam, the popular video game buying and downloading app, has officially banned all games that contain cryptocurrencies and NFTs, preventing more than 50,000 titles from being added to the platform.

According to the Steam Developer Policy, any “ application built with blockchain technology that allows the exchange of crypto-currencies or NTFs Can no longer be distributed by Steam. This means that many blockchain games will be immediately removed from the platform until further developments.

The developers of Age of Rust, a blockchain video game where players can collect NFTs, spoke out on the issue. ” We have chosen to be at the forefront of blockchain games and NFTs. As a result, we ultimately lost the battle against Steam“, They said on Twitter. ” While we’re disappointed with the removal of Age of Rust, the fact remains that it will affect the entire blockchain gaming genre. It’s a big blow to everyone. “

Community: A few minutes ago, we were notified that @Steam will be kicking * all blockchain games * off the platform, including Age of Rust, because NFTs have value. Behind the scenes, we’ve had good communication and have been upfront with Steam. #blockchaingames #NFT

1/4 pic.twitter.com/W4pR3Xl63q – Age of Rust (@SpacePirate_io) October 14, 2021



Valve, the company behind Steam, has yet to release an official statement explaining the reasons for the blockage. Some users have speculated that this could be because Steam doesn’t want games to have items with a ” actual value In their shop.

Another possible reason is that if a Steam game contains cryptocurrencies or NTFs, the game’s functions would become ” a shop in a shop“, Which Steam could not benefit from game by game. Due to the decentralized nature of blockchain games, it could be difficult for Steam to regulate the situation if the protocol does not allow it. As a business, Steam would not be able to regulate or control the immutable code that exists in the blockchain.

The future of gaming & the decentralized ownership of player assets is inevitable. #Bitcoin, #Ethereum, #Enjin, and the #NFT community is the way forward in gaming. We are part of that future, part of that choice, & proud to be an indie game developer making blockchain games. pic.twitter.com/YcMAKvDHuU – Age of Rust (@SpacePirate_io) October 15, 2021

In addition, blockchain gaming is a disruptive technology as some titles allow players to make profits instead of the distributor, i.e. Steam. For this reason, blockchain games are seen as a product which, in their current state, conflicts with the interests of Steam. That said, it might be possible for Steam to make a profit from a blockchain game if its code allows it.

In the future, Steam could develop its own iterations of blockchain or NFTs. Although Steam’s direct competitor, Epic Games, has assured that it “ will not touch NFTs“, The possibility of Steam developing its own is not completely ruled out.