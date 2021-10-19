Steam Deck: Valve explains how to tell if a game is compatible with the device

When a Steam Deck user walks through the Steam store or their game library, they will be able to see at first glance whether a game is compatible with the device thanks to these four labels.

The green “Compatible” label means that the game has been manually validated by the Valve teams and that it is deemed fully functional on the device, displaying a minimum of 30 frames per second. The yellow “Playable” label means the game is running on Steam Deck, but the player will need to configure something themselves, eg manual selection of a community configuration for the controller, manual spawning onscreen keyboard for entering text or using the touchscreen to navigate a launcher. The gray label “not supported” is clear: no need to buy the game for your Steam Deck, it will not even launch, like all VR games for example. Finally, the label “undetermined” means that Valve has not yet verified the compatibility of the game and that there is therefore hope.





The main menu of the Steam Deck will naturally highlight the games compatible with the device thanks to the “Great on Deck” tab, but the user will be able to browse all the rest of the Steam store by switching to the tab neighbor. We would obviously have liked to have an estimate of the number of games qualified at the launch of the Steam Deck, but Valve will have the opportunity to provide a first list by the end of the year.

“The team is currently working on giving you a way to check if each of the games in your library is compatible with Steam Deck before it launches. Soon you will also be able to see which games in the Steam catalog have already been tested for compatibility with Steam Deck and know their category. More details will be communicated shortly“confirms Valve.