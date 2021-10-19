Steam Deck: Valve wishes to test all games in the Steam catalog to indicate the degree of compatibility

The question came up regularly, and we now have an answer: the catalog, particularly rich, will be tested in its entirety byon(moreWhere) so that users can see at a glance whether the title is playable or not.

And what better than four categories to form an opinion? Compatible, Playable, Non supported and Indtermin. References very simple to understand, and each game tested is based on four criteria in order to validate or not full compatibility.

– Inputs: The game should be fully compatible with the controllers, use the appropriate controller input icons and automatically display the keyboard on the screen when necessary.

– Fluidit: The game must not display a warning relating to compatibility. It must be possible to navigate the launcher using the controller.

– Display: The game must support Steam Deck’s default picture setting (1280 800 or 1280 720), provide suitable default settings and readable text.

– System compatibility: If you are using Proton, the game and any associated middleware must be supported by Proton; this notably includes support for anti-cheat technologies.

To find out more, it’s here. While waiting for the installation of this system, which will make it possible to see at a glance whether its library Steam is the street or not.